Q2 2020 Extreme Networks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Extreme Networks Q2 Fiscal Year 20 Financial Results call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the call over to Stan Kovler. Please go ahead.



Stan Kovler - Extreme Networks, Inc. - Senior Director of IR & Finance



Thank you, Michelle. Welcome to the Extreme Networks Earnings Conference -- Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Stan Kovler, Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations. With me today are Extreme Networks President and CEO, Ed Meyercord; and CFO, RÃ©mi Thomas. We just distributed a press release and filed an 8-K detailing Extreme Networks second quarter fiscal 2020 financial results. For your convenience, a copy of the press release, which includes our GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and our financial results presentation are both available in the Investor Relations section of our website at extremenetworks.com. I would like to remind you that during