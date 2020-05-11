Q3 2020 Extreme Networks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Stan Kovler - Extreme Networks, Inc. - VP of Corporate Strategy & IR



Thanks, Federica. Welcome to the Extreme Networks Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Stan Kovler, Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations. With me today are Extreme Networks' President and CEO, Ed Meyercord; and CFO, RÃ©mi Thomas.



We just distributed a press release and filed an 8-K detailing Extreme Networks' third quarter fiscal 2020 financial results. For your convenience, a copy of the press release, which includes our GAAP and non-GAAP reconciliations and our financial results presentation, are both available in the Investor Relations section of our website at extremenetworks.c