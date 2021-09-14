Sep 14, 2021 / 12:50PM GMT

Adrienne Eleanor Colby - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Welcome, everyone, to Citi's Global Technology Conference. I'm Adrienne Colby, and I'm part of Citi's IT hardware and networking equipment research team. It's my pleasure to introduce our next session with Extreme Networks.



Joining us today are Ed Meyercord, President and CEO; and Stan Kovler, VP of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations.



Before we get started, we've got a few quick housekeeping items. There are disclosures associated with this presentation that are available on Citi's conference website. In addition, you can contact us if you need those disclosures, and you can also see Extreme Networks' Investor Relations website. To ask a question during the session, please click on the Ask-a-Question button that you'll see on your upper right side of your screen, and we'll do our best to get to your questions.



Thank you, Ed, and Stan for joining us. Let's get started.



Questions and Answers:

- Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research