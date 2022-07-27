Q4 2022 Extreme Networks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Extreme Networks Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Stan Kovler, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy. Please go ahead.



Stanley Kovler - Extreme Networks, Inc. - VP of Strategy & IR



Thank you, Catherine. Welcome to the Extreme Networks Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year-end 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Stan Kovler, Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations. With me today are Extreme Networks' President and CEO, Ed Meyercord; and CFO, Remi Thomas.



We just distributed a press release and filed an 8-K detailing Extreme Networks' financial results for the quarter. For your convenience, a copy of the press release, which includes our GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations, is available in the Investor Relations section of our website at extremenetworks.com.



I would like to remind you that during toda