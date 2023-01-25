Q2 2023 Extreme Networks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Stanley Kovler - Extreme Networks, Inc. - VP of Strategy & IR



Thank you, and welcome to the Extreme Networks fiscal second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I'm Stan Kovler, Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations. With me today are Extreme Networks' President and CEO, Ed Meyercord; and Interim CFO, Cristina Tate.



We just distributed a press release and filed an 8-K detailing Extreme's financial results for the quarter and also an 8-K detailing our CFO transition. For your convenience, a copy of the press release, which includes our GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations, our earnings presentation are both available in the Investor Relations section of our website