Q4 2023 Extreme Networks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Stanley Kovler - Extreme Networks, Inc. - VP of Strategy & IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Extreme Networks' Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Stan Kovler, Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations. With me today are Extreme Networks' President and CEO, Ed Meyercord; and CFO, Kevin Rhodes. We just distributed a press release and filed an 8-K detailing Extreme Networks' financial results for the quarter. For your convenience, a copy of the press release, which includes our GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations is available in the Investor Relations section of our website at extremenetworks.com along with our earnings presentation.