Q1 2024 Extreme Networks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Extreme Networks First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Stan Kovler, Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Stanley Kovler - Extreme Networks, Inc. - VP of Strategy & IR



Thank you Abigail. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Extreme Networks First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Stan Kovler, Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations. With me today are stream's President and CEO; and Ed Meyercord; and CFO, Kevin Rhodes. We just distributed a press release and filed an 8-K detailing Extreme Networks' financial results for the quarter. For your convenience, a copy of the press release, which includes our GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at extremenetworks.com along with our earnings