Jun 10, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello. And welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of National Vision Holdings, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded.



(Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Nate Taylor, Chairman of the Board of National Vision. Mr. Taylor, the floor is yours.



Nathaniel H. Taylor - National Vision Holdings, Inc. - Independent Chairman



Thank you very much, and good afternoon, everyone. I want to welcome all of you to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of National Vision Holdings, Inc., and call this meeting to order. I am Nate Taylor, Chairman of the Board of Directors of National Vision Holdings, Inc., and in accordance with our bylaws, I will act as Chairperson of the meeting.



I'd also like to welcome you on behalf of our Board of Directors: Reade Fahs, Chief Executive Officer of National Vision Holdings, Inc. and a Director; Heather Cianfrocco, CEO UnitedHealthcare Community & State; Virginia Hepner, former President and CEO of the Woodruff Arts Center; Randy Peeler, Managing D