Jun 08, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

D. Randolph Peeler - Nautilus Parent, Inc. - Director



Good afternoon. I want to welcome all of you to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of National Vision Holdings, Inc. and call this meeting to order. I'm Randy Peeler, Chairman of the Board of Directors of National Vision Holdings, Inc. In accordance with our bylaws, I will act as Chairperson of the meeting.



I would also like to welcome you on behalf of our Board of Directors: Reade Fahs, Chief Executive Officer of National Vision Holdings, Inc. and a Director; Jose Armario, CEO, Bojangles', Inc.; Heather Cianfrocco, CEO, OptumRX at UnitedHealth Group; Virginia Hepner, former President and Chief Executive Officer of The Woodruff Arts Center; Susan Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer of P