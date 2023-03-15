Mar 15, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Michael Lasser - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD and Equity Research Analyst of Consumer Hardlines
Welcome, everybody, to our 11:00 session, which I've been promised this is going to be the highlight of the entire conference. So we are excited to have National Vision, a retailer that runs America's best Eyeglass world and a few other segments. We're going to hear all about the story today.
With me to my immediate left is Reade, the company CEO, Melissa Rasmussen, who is the recently appointed CFO following in the very, very, very large footsteps of our friend, Patrick Moore, who is also with us today. It's been an interesting time for the National Vision story. I'm going to turn it over to Reade to address a few topics and then we're going to get into some of the elements that were going on. We're excited about it.
L. Reade Fahs - National Vision Holdings, Inc. - CEO, President & Director
First of all, I'd like to compliment, Michael, on his stock choice. We, at National Vision, every year come up with new stocks that we distribute to eve
National Vision Holdings Inc at UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference Transcript
Mar 15, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...