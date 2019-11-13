Nov 13, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Eyenovia, Inc. Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Tram Bui from The Ruth Group. Please go ahead.
Tram Bui - The Ruth Group, Inc. - SVP
Good afternoon, and welcome to Eyenovia's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast. With me today are Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Eyenovia's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer; John Gandolfo, Eyenovia's Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Rowe, Eyenovia's Vice President of Commercial.
Earlier this afternoon, Eyenovia issued a press release announcing the financial results for the 3 months ended September 30, 2019, and we encourage everyone to read today's press release as well as Eyenovia's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which has been filed with the SEC. The company's press release and quarterly report will also be available on Eyen
Q3 2019 Eyenovia Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 13, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...