First United Corp (FUNC) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Amidst Industry Challenges

Net Income Affected by Restructuring and Branch Consolidation Initiatives

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: Reported at $15.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $25.0 million in the previous year.
  • Earnings Per Share: $2.25 per basic share and $2.24 per diluted share for 2023, against $3.77 and $3.76 for 2022, respectively.
  • Fourth Quarter Net Income: $1.8 million, including restructuring costs, compared to $7.0 million in Q4 2022.
  • Net Interest Margin: Decreased to 3.13% in Q4 2023 from 3.63% in Q4 2022.
  • Total Assets: Increased to $1.9 billion as of December 31, 2023, up from $1.85 billion the previous year.
  • Loan Growth: Loans increased by $127.2 million, driven by commercial and residential mortgage portfolios.
  • Asset Quality: Non-accrual loans totaled $4.0 million at the end of 2023, with the allowance for credit losses at 1.24% of gross loans.
Article's Main Image

On February 5, 2024, First United Corp (FUNC, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, which operates in the financial services sector offering a range of banking products and services, faced significant industry headwinds throughout the year.

Company Overview

First United Corp is a bank holding company that provides a variety of banking services such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as business and personal loans. It also offers mortgage loans, trust services, and insurance products. The company's commitment to providing customized financial solutions is reflected in its strong loan growth and asset quality, despite a challenging economic environment.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The year 2023 was marked by industry turmoil, a rapidly increasing rate environment, and intense deposit competition. These factors led to a decrease in net income from $25.0 million in 2022 to $15.1 million in 2023. The company's net interest margin also compressed, contributing to the reduced earnings. Despite these challenges, First United Corp managed to achieve loan growth and maintain asset quality, which are critical for the bank's long-term financial health.

Strategic Initiatives and Their Impact

First United Corp undertook several strategic initiatives in 2023, including a balance sheet restructuring and the consolidation of its branch network. These measures, while impacting short-term earnings, are expected to enhance future efficiency and earnings. The bank's Chairman, President, and CEO, Carissa Rodeheaver, noted the importance of these strategies in positioning the company for future success.

"2023 was a challenging year... Despite these challenges, we were able to... execute several strategic items... they position us well for greater efficiency and more positive ongoing future earnings." - Carissa Rodeheaver, Chairman, President, and CEO

Key Financial Metrics

First United Corp's balance sheet showed a total asset increase to $1.9 billion, with loans growing by $127.2 million, primarily in the commercial and residential mortgage portfolios. The net interest margin for Q4 2023 was 3.13%, down from 3.63% for the same period in 2022. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to increased interest expense, which rose by $5.8 million year-over-year.

Asset Quality and Capital Ratios

The bank's asset quality remained strong, with non-accrual loans totaling $4.0 million at the end of 2023. The allowance for credit losses stood at 1.24% of gross loans. Capital ratios remained robust, with Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets at 14.42% and Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets at 12.44%.

Conclusion

First United Corp navigated a difficult year with strategic foresight and a focus on maintaining strong asset quality. While the restructuring and branch consolidation initiatives impacted earnings, they are expected to create a more efficient operation moving forward. Investors and stakeholders will be watching closely to see how these changes translate into performance in the coming year.

For a more detailed breakdown of First United Corp's financial results and strategic initiatives, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from First United Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.