First of Long Island Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 18, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Christopher Becker - First of Long Island Corp. - President & CEO



Good morning. I'm Christopher Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer of the First of Long Island Corporation. And I will act as the Chairman of our 2023 annual meeting of stockholders. I will now open the meeting.



Welcome to those who's attending. After the formal part of the meeting concludes, I will give a presentation. I will now take us through the formal part of the meeting, beginning of the following announcements.



Proof of due notice of meeting was mailed on March 17, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2023. An affidavit of mailing has been filed. The proxy votes have been counted and certification was filed by the proxies. The Inspector of Election has taken his oath of office and his oath has been filed.



To date, we have received proxies representing 78% of the total shares outstanding, which constitutes a quorum. Our proxy committee are the members of the Board of Directors who are not standing for reelection. Our Inspector of Election is the chief auditor of