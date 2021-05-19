Full House Resorts Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 19, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Daniel R. Lee - Full House Resorts, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody. This is the Full House Resorts Annual Meeting of Stockholders. And I'm Daniel Lee, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the company, and Director -- member of the Board. At this time, we'll come to order with the annual meeting.



Before attending the formal business at hand, I just want to take this opportunity to introduce the Board of Directors, who, I believe, are all present on the phone today. Joining me virtually are Ken Adams, who has been on the Board for many years and publishes a newsletter about the casino industry and has been involved in casino operations in the past; Carl Braunlich, who's our Chairman of the Board, and he's a tenured professor at the Harrah's Hotel School at UNLV, and unlike me, he's a graduate of Cornell Hotel School. And unlike me, he went on and got a PhD from a university in San Diego; Lewis Fanger, who is also our CFO, and has been with us 5 or 6 years now; Eric Green, who joined our Board last year. He's the Chief Investment Officer of Penn Capital in Philade