Q3 2023 Full House Resorts Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Lewis Fanger - Full House Resorts, Inc. - SVP, CFO, Treasurer



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our third quarter earnings call. As always, before we begin, we remind you that today's conference call may contain forward-looking statements that we're making under the safe harbor provisions of federal security laws.



I would also like to remind you that the company's actual results could differ materially from the anticipated results in these forward-looking statements. Please see today's press release under the caption forward-looking statements for the discussion of risks that may affect our results. Also, we may make reference to non-GAAP measures such as adjusted EBITDA.



For a reconciliation of those measures, please see our website as well as the various