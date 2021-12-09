Q4 2021 Fluence Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 09, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fluence Energy fourth-quarter 2021 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions).



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Sam Chong, Treasurer, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Sam Chong - Fluence Energy, Inc. - VP, Treasurer & Head of IR



Welcome, everyone, to our earnings call for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended on September 30. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are based upon our current estimates and various assumptions and are subject to material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements.

