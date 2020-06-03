Fluent Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 03, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Fluent, Inc. Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Ryan Schulke. Please go ahead.



Ryan Schulke - Fluent, Inc. - Founder, CEO & Chairman



Good morning. It's 11:00 and this 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Fluent, Inc. will please come to order.



I'm Ryan Schulke, a director and CEO of the company. And in accordance with the amended and restated bylaws, I'll preside as Chair of the meeting. I've appointed Fluent's General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Dan Barsky, to serve as secretary of today's stockholder meeting.



Due to the emerging public health impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the stay-at-home order issued by the governor of the State of New York, where Fluent's corporate office is located; and to support the health and well-being of our employees, shareholders, officers and directors, this year's annual meeting of the shareholders is being held in a virtual meeting format. We look forward to seeing everyone in person at our 2021 annual meeting. Because t