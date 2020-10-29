Q3 2020 Fluent Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Fluent, Inc. Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ryan McCarthy. Please go ahead.



Ryan McCarthy - Fluent, Inc. - Corporate Counsel



Good afternoon, and welcome. Thank you for joining us to discuss our third quarter 2020 earnings results. Joining me on today's call are Fluent's CEO, Ryan Schulke; and CFO, Alex Mandel. Our call will begin with comments from Ryan Schulke and Alex Mandel, followed by a question-and-answer session. I would like to remind you that this call is being webcast live and recorded. A replay of the event will be available following the call on our website. To access the webcast, please visit our Investor Relations page on our website www.fluentco.com.



Before we begin, I would like to advise listeners that certain information discussed by management during this conference call will contain forward-looking statements covere