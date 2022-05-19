May 19, 2022 / 03:45PM GMT
Ryan Vaughan - Needham & Company, LLC - Analyst
Hello, everyone, and welcome to the 17th Annual Needham Tech and Media Conference. I'm Ryan Vaughan; I'm the TMT and event-driven desk analyst here.
I'm delighted to have the senior management team from Fluent. The ticker is FLNT. It trades on the NASDAQ. And with the presentation today, I'm going to pass it over to the Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Ryan Schulke.
Ryan Schulke - Fluent Inc. - Co-founder, Chief Strategy Officer
Thanks a lot, Ryan. Thanks for joining, everyone, and I'm joined here today with our CEO, Don; and CFO, Sugandha. Again, thanks for joining as we dive into our presentation this morning or afternoon, depending on where you're dialing in from.
We'll kick it right off. Fluent is a performance marketing company focused on customer acquisition solutions for brands across a myriad of verticals. Really, the way we differentiate in the space is a consumer-centric point of view of how we approach our marketplace model and really driving our business forward, sort of conn
