Q1 2023 Fluent Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Fluent, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Dan Barsky, please go ahead.



Daniel J. Barsky - Fluent, Inc. - General Counsel & Corporate Secretary



Good afternoon, and welcome. Thank you for joining us to discuss our first quarter 2023 earnings results. With me today are Fluent's CEO, Don Patrick; Interim CFO, Ryan Perfit; and Chief Strategy Officer, Ryan Schulke. Our call today will begin with comments from Don and Ryan Perfit, followed by a question-and-answer session.



I would like to remind you that this call is being webcast live and recorded. A replay of the event will be available following the call on our website. To access the webcast, please visit our Investor Relations page on our website, www.fluentco.com.



Before we begin, I would like to advise