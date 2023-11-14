Q3 2023 Fluent Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome. Thank you for joining us to discuss our third quarter 2023 earnings results. With me today are Fluent's CEO, Don Patrick; Interim CFO, Ryan Perfit; and Chief Strategy Officer, Ryan Schulke.



Our call today will begin with comments from Don and Ryan Perfit, followed by a question-and-answer session.



I would like to remind you that this call is being webcast live and recorded. A replay of the event will be available following the call on our website. To access the webcast, please visit our Investor Relations page on our website, www.fluentco.com.



Before we begin, I would like to advise listeners that certain information discussed by management during this conference call will contain forward-looking statements covered under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Any forward-looking statements made during this call speak only as of the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by our forward-lookin