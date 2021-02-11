Q2 2021 Flux Power Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Flux Power Quarter 2 of 2021 Financial Results and Company Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Joining us today are Ron Dutt, Flux Power's Chief Executive Officer; and Charles Scheiwe, Flux Power's Chief Financial Officer. Thank you.



Without further ado, I'd like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Justin Forbes. Sir, the floor is yours.



Justin Forbes - Flux Power Holdings, Inc. - Director of Business Development



Thank you. Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Flux Power's financial results call. This is Justin Forbes, Director of Marketing and Investor Relations for Flux Power. Ron Dutt, our CEO; and Chuck Scheiwe, our CFO, will present the results of operations for our second quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended December 31.



Now I'll read our safe harbor statement. Our discussion may include predictions, estimates and other information that might be considered forward-looking. While these forward-looking statements represent our cu