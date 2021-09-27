Q4 2021 Flux Power Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 27, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Justin Forbes - Flux Power Holdings, Inc. - Director of Business Development



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Flux Power's Financial Results Call. This is Justin Forbes, Director of Marketing and Investor Relations for Flux Power. Ron Dutt, CEO; and Chuck Scheiwe, CFO, will present the results of operations for our fiscal year 2021 ended June 30, 2021.



Now I'd like to read our safe harbor statement. Our discussion may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment on what the future holds, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to plac