Flux Power Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to Flux Power Holdings Annual Meeting of Shareholders. (Operator Instructions)
Please note, this conference is being recorded.
I will now turn the conference over to your host, Ron Dutt, CEO and Chairman. Please go ahead.
Ronald F. Dutt - Flux Power Holdings, Inc. - Executive Chairman, CEO & President
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Ron Dutt, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company. I will be presiding at this meeting. Along with my fellow directors and executive officers of the company, I would like to welcome you to the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. We appreciate your attendance, your interest and most importantly, your support of the company.
This annual meeting of the stockholders is held pursuant to the amended and restated bylaws of the company and written notice, which has been provided to all stockholders. Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that management's commentary and responses to questions that today's meeting may include forward-looki
