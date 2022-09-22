Q4 2022 Flux Power Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 22, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Flux Power Holdings Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the call over to Peter Geantil, Director of Product Development and Marketing. Peter?



Peter Geantil;Flux Power Holdings - Inc.;Special Projects Manager -



Thank you. Hello, everyone. Your host today are Ron Dutt, our Chief Executive Officer; and Chuck Scheiwe, our Chief Financial Officer. They will be presenting results of operations for our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30, 2022. A press release detailing these results crossed the wires this afternoon at 4:01 p.m. Eastern Time and is available in the Investor Relations section of our company's website, fluxpower.com.



Before we begin the formal presentation, I would like to remind everyone that the statements made on the call and webcast may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forw