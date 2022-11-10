Nov 10, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Flux Power Holdings First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I'd now like to turn the conference over to Peter Geantil, Director of Product Development and Marketing. Peter?
Peter Geantil - Flux Power Holdings, Inc. - Special Projects Manager
Hello, everyone. Your host today Ron Dutt, Chief Executive Officer; and Chuck Scheiwe, Chief Financial Officer, will present results of operations for our first quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended September 30, 2022. A press release detailing these results crossed the wires this afternoon at 4:01 PM Eastern Time and is available in the Investor Relations section of our company's website, fluxpower.com.
Before we begin the formal presentation, I would like to remind everyone that the statements made on the call and webcast may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment
Q1 2023 Flux Power Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 10, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...