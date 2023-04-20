Apr 20, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to the Flux Power annual shareholder meeting call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Ron Dutt, CEO. Please go ahead.
Ron Dutt - Flux Power Holdings, Inc. - CEO and Chairman
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, I am Ron Dutt, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company, I will be presiding at this meeting. Along with my fellow Directors and Executive Officers of the company, I would like to welcome you to the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. We appreciate your attendance, your interest, and most importantly, your support of the company. This annual meeting of the stockholders is held pursuant to the amended and restated bylaws of the company and written notice, which has been provided to all stockholders of record as of March 6, 2023.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that management's commentary at today's meeting may include forward-looking statements, which by their nature, are uncertain and ou
Flux Power Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
