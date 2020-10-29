Q1 2021 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the 1-800-FLOWERS. COM, Inc. First Quarter 2021 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Joe Pititto, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead, sir.



Joseph D. Pititto - 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. - SVP of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, Chris. Good morning, and thank you all for joining us today to discuss 1-800-FLOWERS. COM's financial results for our fiscal 2021 first quarter. For those of you who have not received a copy of our press release issued earlier this morning, the release can be accessed at the Investor Relations section of our corporate website at www.1800flowersinc.com.



Our call today will begin with brief formal remarks, and then we will open the call to your questions. Presenting today will be Chris McCann, CEO; and Bill Shea, CFO.



Before we begin, I need to remind everyone that some of the statements we will make today may be forward-looking