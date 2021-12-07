1-800-Flowers.Com Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 07, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jim McCann. Please go ahead.



James Francis McCann - 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. - Founder & Executive Chairman



Welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of 1- 800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. It's now 9:00 am, and the meeting will please come to order. My name is Jim McCann, and as the Chairman of the Board, I will be presiding over this meeting. We are doing this meeting virtually via webcast. I would like to introduce our other Directors who are virtually present today. Chris McCann, who is our Chief Executive Officer and President, is here with us today. Also present are Michael Manley. He's our Senior Vice President and General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; Joseph Pititto, he's our Senior Vice President of Investor Relations; and William -- Bill Shea, he is our Senior Vice President, Treasury and Chief Financial Officer.



This morning, our program will proceed as follows: First, our Corporate Secretary, Mr. Manley,