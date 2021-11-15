Flywire Corp at Citi FinTech Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Nov 15, 2021 / 08:00PM GMT

Ashwin Vassant Shirvaikar - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & Lead Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for being a part of Citi's 11th Annual Fintech Conference. I'm Ashwin Shirvaikar, CIti's Global Head of FinTech Research. And the company I'm hosting next, is from Flywire, we're delighted to have Michael Massaro, who's the CEO. Mike, welcome. Thank you for being part of our event, and good to see you again.



Michael Massaro - Flywire Corporation - CEO & Director



Ashwin, great to see you. Thanks for having me.



Ashwin Vassant Shirvaikar - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & Lead Analyst



Absolutely. Absolutely. I know this is, sort of, the late part of the day since you're in Europe. So hopefully, we keep this simple and straightforward.



Michael Massaro - Flywire Corporation - CEO & Director



Lots of caffeine. Lots of caffeine.



Ashwin Vassant Shirvaikar - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & Lead Analy