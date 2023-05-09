Q1 2023 Flywire Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Akil Hollis - Flywire Corporation - VP of Financial Planning & Analysis and IR



During the call, we will be discussing certain forward-looking information. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. We will also be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our press release and SEC filings for more information on the risks regarding these forward-looking statements that could cause actual res