Q2 2023 Flywire Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Akil Hollis - Flywire Corporation - VP of Financial Planning & Analysis and IR



Thank you, and good afternoon. With me on today's call are Mike Massaro, Chief Executive Officer; Rob Orgel, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Mike Ellis, Chief Financial Officer. Our second quarter 2023 earnings press release, supplemental presentation and when filed Form 10-Q can be found at ir.flywire.com.



Please refer to our press release and SEC filings for more information on the risks regarding these forward-looking statements that could cause actual resul