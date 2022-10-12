FingerMotion Inc at Emerging Growth Conference Transcript

Oct 12, 2022 / 06:30PM GMT

Ana Berry - Emerging Growth Conference - Moderator



Welcome back, everyone. Next up, we have FingerMotion, Inc. It trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol FNGR, and it's an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. Please welcome its CEO, Martin Shen.



Welcome, Martin. How are you doing today?



Martin Shen - FingerMotion, Inc. - CEO



Good, Ana. Thanks so much for having me back.



Ana Berry - Emerging Growth Conference - Moderator



All right. We're so excited to have you. So when you're ready, the floor is yours.



Martin Shen - FingerMotion, Inc. - CEO



Okay. Thanks so much. And like I mentioned, it's so nice for us to be back at the Emerging Growth Conference again. So, what we have here is a very simple agenda. For some of you that have known our company or seen this presentation before, we'll kind of go through what it is that we do here at FingerMotion. And I'll give a few milestones, kind of our history,