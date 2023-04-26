Apr 26, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Martin Shen - FingerMotion, Inc. - CEO



Hi everybody. Thank you very much for coming to our presentation. And as you mentioned, my name is Martin Shen, I'm the President and CEO of FingerMotion.



And so, the agenda that we have today is fairly simple. We're going to go through our core businesses, what we do here at FingerMotion. Then, I'll give you guys a brief history of our company, the milestones, how we got to where we are today. And then, we'll look forward a bit, maybe the next 12, 24 months, see what we have upcoming schedule.



I typically like to start these transitions off with a short little video, and I'll see if I can get this to run. Here we go. (video playing)



And hopefully from the video, you can tell that we're well entrenched in the mobile phone arena, but particularly, in the mobile data space. Because the different businesses that we have, be it top up, be it SMS, but primarily Big Data. What we really want to do is fulfill our vision, which is to improve people's lifestyle by understanding human behavior, and we understand human behavior by understanding the da