Q4 2018 Funko Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Funko's conference call to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter 2018. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded.



On the call today from management are Brian Mariotti, Chief Executive Officer; Andrew Perlmutter, President; and Russell Nickel, Chief Financial Officer.



I will now turn the call over to Mr. Nickel to get things started. Please go ahead, sir.



Russell Eugene Nickel - Funko, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, and good afternoon. A press release covering the company's fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results was issued this afternoon and a copy of that press release can be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.



Management's remarks on this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These may include statements regarding our business goals, plans, abilities and opportunities, industry and customer trends, growth, momentum and investment initiatives, expectation