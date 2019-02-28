Feb 28, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to Funko's conference call to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter 2018. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded.
On the call today from management are Brian Mariotti, Chief Executive Officer; Andrew Perlmutter, President; and Russell Nickel, Chief Financial Officer.
I will now turn the call over to Mr. Nickel to get things started. Please go ahead, sir.
Russell Eugene Nickel - Funko, Inc. - CFO
Thank you, and good afternoon. A press release covering the company's fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results was issued this afternoon and a copy of that press release can be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.
Management's remarks on this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These may include statements regarding our business goals, plans, abilities and opportunities, industry and customer trends, growth, momentum and investment initiatives, expectation
Q4 2018 Funko Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 28, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...