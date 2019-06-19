Funko Inc at Jefferies Consumer Conference Transcript

Jun 19, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Steph Wissink - Jefferies LLC - Analyst



Good morning, everyone. I'm Steph Wissink; I'm one of the research analysts on the consumer team at Jefferies. And with me this morning is the team from Funko.



Many of you may not be familiar with Funko, so I have asked the senior executives to talk a little bit about what the business is. Sitting to my left, which would be your right, is both Russell, the CFO, and Andrew, the President of the Company. And I'm going to just ask them to, again, give a few prepared remarks on what the business is and then we will dive into some questions.



Andrew Perlmutter - Funko, Inc. - President



Andrew Perlmutter here. I am the President of Funko. For those of you who don't know who Funko is, we are a -- we like to say, to this crowd at least, we are an indexed fund of pop culture. One of our taglines is that everyone is a fan of something, so we have something for every fan.



We are a pop culture company. We have over 1,100 different licensed properties in our portfolio. We make products; our main core product line are c