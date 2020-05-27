Funko Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 27, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for Funko, Inc.



I will now turn the line over to Ken Brotman. Mr. Brotman?



Kenneth Ross Brotman - ACON Igloo Holdings, LLC - Executive Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. I am Ken Brotman, the Chairman of the Board of Funko and the Chairman of today's meeting. I'm happy to welcome you to our 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which we are holding virtually in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Apologies in advance if this remote format causes audio issues. On behalf of Funko, the members of the Board and company management, I hope everyone is safe and healthy.



Before I call the meeting to order, I'd like to introduce to you the other members of the Board and the officers of the company, who are with us today. The other members of the Board in attendance are Brian Mariotti, our Chief Executive Officer; Gino Dellomo; Charlie Denson; Diane Irvine; Adam Kriger, Sarah Levy and Michael Lunsford. In addition, participating today are Andrew Perlmutter, our President; J