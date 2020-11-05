Q3 2020 Funko Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to Funko's conference call to discuss financial results for the third quarter of 2020. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded.
I will now turn the call over to Andrew Harless, Manager of Investor Relations, to get started. Please proceed.
Andrew Harless - Funko, Inc. - Manager of IR
Thank you, and good afternoon. With us on the call today from management are Brian Mariotti, Chief Executive Officer; Andrew Perlmutter, President; and Jennifer Fall Jung, Chief Financial Officer.
A press release covering the company's third quarter 2020 financial results was issued this afternoon and is available on our Investor Relations website, investor.funko.com.
Before we begin, I need to remind you that management's remarks on this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including t
