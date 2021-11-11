Nov 11, 2021 / 07:15PM GMT
Steph Wissink - Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) LLC - Analyst
Good day, everyone. I'm Steph Wissink, senior research analyst at Jefferies. Thank you so much for joining us for our Interactive Gaming Summit. Joining me on the screen, you should see Deirdre Cross, the Head of Funko's Games Division; and Ben Tapper, the Head of Investor Relations for Funko. And we have prepared a set of questions. But if you have a question for the team, there is a chat box on your feature that you should be able to type in a question, and we'll try to feather those into the extent that they can align with some of the things that we plan to talk about.
Funko Inc at Jefferies Interactive Entertainment Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Nov 11, 2021 / 07:15PM GMT
Already have an account? Log in
Get the full story
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...
30-Day 100% money back guarantee
You are not charged until the trial ends. Subscription fee may be tax deductible.
Excellent
4.6 out of 5 Trustpilot