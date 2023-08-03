Q2 2023 Funko Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and welcome to Funko 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Funko's new Head of Investor Relations, Rob Jeffrey. Please proceed.



Rob Jeffrey -



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to discuss Funko's 2023 second-quarter financial results. On the call are Mike Lunsford, our recently appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Nave, the company's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. This call is being broadcast live at investor.funko.com. A playback will be available for at least 1 year on the company's website. I want to remind everyone that during the course of this call, management's discussion will include forward-looking information. These statements represent our best judgment about the company's future results and performance as of today. Our actual results are subject to many risks and uncertainties that may differ materially from those stated or implied, including those disc