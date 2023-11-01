Q3 2023 Jfrog Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Shanti Ariker - JFrog Ltd. - Chief Legal Officer



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us as we review JFrog's third quarter 2023 financial results, which were announced following market close today via a press release. Leading the call today will be JFrog's CEO and Co-Founder, Shlomi Ben Haim; and Jacob Shulman, JFrog's CFO.



During this call, we may make statements related to our business that are forward-looking under federal securities laws and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to our future financial performance, including our outlook for Q4 and the full year of 2023.