Q1 2019 FRP Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2019 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Excuse me, everyone. We now have John Baker, Executive Chairman and CEO of FRP Holdings, Inc. in conference. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn today's conference over to John Baker. Mr. Baker, you may begin.



John Daniel Baker - FRP Holdings, Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEO



Thank you, and good afternoon and thank you all for joining us today. As mentioned, I'm John Baker, Executive Chairman and CEO of FRP Holdings. And with me today are David deVilliers, our President; John Milton, our Executive Vice President and General Counsel; John Baker III, our CFO; and John Klopfenstein, our Chief Accounting Officer.



Before we begin, let me remind you that any statements made on this call relating to the future are, by their nature, subject to risk and uncertainties that could cause the actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements.



Some of these risks are delineated in our SEC filings, including but not limited to our annual and quarterly reports.



Those of you who've fo