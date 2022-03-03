Q4 2021 FRP Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT

John Daniel Baker - FRP Holdings, Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEO



Welcome to FRP Holdings conference call to review the fourth quarter and year-end results for 2021. I'm John Baker, Chairman and CEO of FRP, and on the line with me today are David deVilliers, Jr., our President; John Baker, III, our CFO; David deVilliers, III, Executive Vice President; John Klopfenstein, our Chief Accounting Officer; and John Milton.



Before we begin, let me caution you that any statements made on this call which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, the risks listed from time to time in our SEC filings, including our annual and quarter