Q2 2022 FRP Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. I'd like to welcome everyone to the FRP Holdings Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Chairman and CEO, John Baker. Mr. Baker, you may begin.



John Daniel Baker - FRP Holdings, Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEO



Thank you, and good morning. I'm John Baker, and I'm Chairman and CEO of FRP Holdings, Inc. And with me on the line today are David deVilliers, Jr., our President; David deVilliers III, our Executive VP; John Baker III, our CFO; John Klopfenstein, our Chief Accounting Officer; and John Milton, our General Counsel.



Before we begin this call, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by us, this call contains forward-looking statements within the meeting of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



Such statements reflect management's current views with respect to financial results related to future events and are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be r