Sep 08, 2020 / 08:40PM GMT

Andrew Lazar - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Andrew Lazar, Packaged Food analyst here at Barclays, and we're thrilled to hear today from Freshpet. Company's continued to show impressive growth in household penetration, velocity and buy rate, and frankly, has only been held back a bit lately by capacity constraints. With this new capacity set to come online in the second half of 2020 as well as the advertising push that will accompany this, the company should be set up to come out of this in a stronger position than it went in and be poised for continued solid trends moving into 2021. Here with us today to chat about some of these recent trends and the outlook are CEO, Billy Cyr; and EVP of Finance, Heather Pomerantz. Billy, I'll turn it over to you, and thanks to you both for being with us today.



William B. Cyr - Freshpet, Inc. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Andrew. It's actually a pleasure to be here at the Barclays Global Consumer Conference. We very much appreciate the opportunit