Q1 2021 Freshworks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Freshworks Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Joon Huh, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may proceed.



Joon Huh -



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Freshworks Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Rathna Mathrubootham, Freshworks' Chief Executive Officer; and Tyler Sloat, Freshworks' Chief Financial Officer.



The primary purpose of today's call is to provide you with information regarding our third quarter 2021 performance and our financial outlook for our fourth quarter and full year 2021.



Some of our discussion and responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on Freshworks' current expectations and estimates about its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions m