Full Year 2022 Freshworks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Freshworks Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's program is being recorded. And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Mr. Joon Huh, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Joon Huh - Freshworks Inc. - VP of Finance, IR & Treasury



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Freshworks Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Girish Mathrubootham, Freshworks' Chief Executive Officer; Dennis Woodside, Freshworks' President; and Tyler Sloat, Freshworks' Chief Financial Officer.



The primary purpose of today's call is to provide you with information regarding our fourth quarter and full year 2022 performance and our financial outlook for our first quarter and full year 2023. Some of our discussion and responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



These forward-lo