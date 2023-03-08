Mar 08, 2023 / 05:50PM GMT
Elizabeth Mary Elliott Porter - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP of Equity Research
Great. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us at the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference. My name is Elizabeth Porter. I'm an analyst on the U.S. software equity research team. And I'm very pleased to have with us today Freshworks CFO, Tyler Sloat; and President, Dennis Woodside.
Before we begin, for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. And we are going to take audience Q&A. So at the end, there will be some mics going around. With that, Tyler, Dennis, thank you so much for joining us.
Tyler R. Sloat - Freshworks Inc. - CFO
Thanks for having us.
Dennis M. Woodside - Freshworks Inc. - President & Director
Thanks for having us.
