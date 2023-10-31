Oct 31, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Freshworks Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce Vice President, Investor Relations, Joon Huh.
Joon Huh - Freshworks Inc. - VP of Finance, IR & Treasury
Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Freshworks Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Girish Mathrubootham, Freshworks Chief Executive Officer; Dennis Woodside, FreshWorks President; and Tyler Sloat, Freshworks Chief Financial Officer.
The primary purpose of today's call is to provide you with information regarding our third quarter 2023 performance and our financial outlook for our fourth quarter and full year 2023. Some of our discussion and responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on Freshworks' current expectations and estimates about its business and industry, including
Q3 2023 Freshworks Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 31, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...