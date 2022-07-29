Q2 2022 Primis Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Matt Switzer - Primis Financial Corp. - EVP, CFO



Good morning and thank you for joining us for Primis Financial Corp.'s second-quarter webcast and conference call.



Before we begin, please note that many of our comments during this call will be forward-looking statements, which involve risk and uncertainty. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. Further discussion of the company's risk factors and other important information regarding our forward-looking statements are part of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our recently filed earnings release, which has also been posted to the Investor Relations section of our corporate website, primisbank.com.<